Lauren Pazienza Indicted for Manslaughter in Death of Barbara Maier Gustern

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Lauren Pazienza on charges of manslaughter in the first degree and assault in the second degree relating to the death of Broadway and cabaret vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern.

Gustern was on her way to a performance at Joe's Pub on March 10 when Pazienza allegedly shoved her to the ground, causing her to hit her head. Gustern died from her injuries five days later. She was 87.

"This was a senseless and unprovoked attack," said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "After allegedly walking away from Ms. Gustern as she laid on the ground bleeding, Lauren Pazienza went to great lengths to avoid accountability for her actions."

Pazienza, who is 26 and resides with her fiancé in Astoria, surrendered herself to the NYPD's 10th Precinct in Chelsea on March 22. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge has ordered that she be held in jail pending her trial.