Larissa FastHorse's Satire The Thanksgiving Play to Receive Broadway Premiere in 2023

Second Stage Theatre has announced additional titles for its 2022-2023 season on and off-Broadway.

The New York premiere of Bess Wohl's Camp Siegfried will take place this fall at the Tony Kiser Theater off-Broadway, under the direction of David Cromer. It premiered last summer at London's Old Vic Theatre and is inspired by the real-life Camp Siegfried on Long Island, where, in the 1930s, German-American teenagers would spend their summers camping, practicing archery, and being groomed into the Nazi party. The two-character play follows a youthful summer romance, mixed with unbridled extremism.

Also in the fall, Second Stage will bring Stephen Adly Guirgis's Pulitzer-winning Between Riverside and Crazy to the Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway, with Austin Pendleton directing. The dark comedy follows an ex-cop and recent widower, as well as his recently paroled son, as they struggle to hold onto one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive. It premiered at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2014, with an engagement at Second Stage in 2015.

In the spring of 2023, Second Stage will present the Broadway premiere of Larissa FastHorse's satire The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Rachel Chavkin. The satire follows a well-meaning group of theater artists who dream of creating a culturally inoffensive Thanksgiving school pageant that gives voice to Native Americans...but finding Native Americans isn't so easy. It premiered at Playwrights Horizons off-Broadway in 2018.

Complete information about each production will be announced in the coming months.