Watch: Kristin Chenoweth Thinks We Got "Tribulation" Right Here in Schmigadoon!

Apple TV has released a sneak preview clip from the upcoming episode of Schmigadoon!, premiering Friday, August 6. Take a look as Kristin Chenoweth sings a Harold Hill-esque patter song about all the "Tribulation" in her little musical hamlet.

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

The final episode of Schmigadoon! will be released August 13.

