Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer to Make Broadway Debut in West End Hit Prima Facie

Emmy-winning Killing Eve star Jodie Comer will make her Broadway debut in the spring of 2023 in the West End hit Prima Facie, written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin. Dates and theater are still to be announced.

Comer is currently starring in the sold-out West End production at the Harold Pinter Theater in London. Of her performance, Sarah Crompton, critic for our sibling publication WhatsOnStage, said, "What an astonishing actress Jodie Comer is!" Read Crompton's full review of Prima Facie here.

In the 100-minute solo drama, Comer plays Tessa, a young barrister who is forced to confront the power of the law and the burden of proof following a sexual assault. Miller, a former human rights and children's rights lawyer, earned the 2020 Australian Writers' Guild Award for Drama for the 2019 premiere production in Sydney.

Prima Facie has sets and costumes by Miriam Buether, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor, and video by William Williams for Treatment Studio.