Katharine McPhee Will Return to Waitress for Final Weeks of Broadway Run

Katharine McPhee will return to close out Broadway's Waitress in the role of Jenna, November 25-January 5. McPhee returns to the musical after two engagements at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 2018 and opening the show in London earlier this year.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Jordin Sparks, Natasha Yvette Williams, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Christopher Fitzgerald, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Tyrone Davis Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Raigan Olivia Saunders-Newton, Sophia Rodriguez, Stephanie Torns, and Dan Tracy. Al Roker joins the company on November 1, replacing Larry Marshall.