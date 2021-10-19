Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi Join Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Flying Over Sunset, a new musical originally scheduled to open in April 2020 at Lincoln Center Theater.

Once again taking on the leading roles are Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck, who will play Clare Boothe Luce, Aldous Huxley, and Cary Grant, respectively. They're joined by fellow originally announced cast members Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware, alongside understudies Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther.

Joining the cast for the 2021 run are Kanisha Marie Feliciano and Nehal Joshi, playing roles once taken on by Erika Henningsen and Jeremy Kushnier, who will not be returning to the show.

Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together and, under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Featuring a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance, the production will begin previews November 11, with opening night set for December 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Flying Over Sunset has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.