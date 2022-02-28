Broadway's Six Announces a New Catherine Parr

The Broadway production of Six, now running at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, will welcome Joy Woods to the cast in the role of Catherine Parr beginning Monday, March 14. Original company member Anna Uzele will play her final performance as Catherine Parr on Sunday, March 13.

Woods makes her Broadway debut with Six. Her previous credits include the current revival of Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway (Chiffon), Mack and Mabel at Encores! (Ensemble), and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical (Ensemble).

The Broadway cast of Six currently features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The company also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and invites the six wives of Henry VIII to reclaim their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical is codirected by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.