Joshua Henry Will Be Dr. Pomatter to Ciara Renée's Jenna on Broadway in Waitress

Tony nominee Joshua Henry will join the cast of Waitress , playing Dr. Pomatter opposite his Wrong Man costar Ciara Renée as Jenna. Henry will join the cast November 29, with Renée, as previously announced, joining the cast November 25.

In additional Waitress news, cast member Tyrone Davis Jr. will take over the role of Ogie from Nik Dodani on November 29, with Dodani playing his final performance November 27. Erich Bergen will extend his run as Dr. Pomatter through November 24, after previously being set to perform only through November 7.

Waitress is back on Broadway for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Its original Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre spanned from March 2016-January 2020.

The current Broadway cast of Waitress includes Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Nik Dodani (Ogie), Erich Bergen (Dr. Pomatter) Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Ben Thompson (Earl). The ensemble features Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Charlotte Surak, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.