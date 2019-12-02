John Oliver Visits Frozen on Broadway

Recently, John Oliver checked out Frozen on Broadway. Afterward, the Emmy-winning Last Week Tonight host and one of the stars of the recent Lion King remake met with stars Patti Murin and Alyssa Fox (subbing for Caissie Levy as Elsa that evening). See the photo they took together below.

Alyssa Fox and Patti Murin met with John Oliver after a recent performance of Frozen on Broadway.

(© Shay Frey)

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

In addition to Murin and Levy, both of whom will exit the production in February, the current Broadway cast features Joe Carroll as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff, Ryann Redmond as Olaf, and Adam Jepsen and Andrew Pirozzi sharing the role of Sven.