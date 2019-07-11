Jeremy O. Harris's Provocative Slave Play to Move to Broadway

The sold-out 2018 New York Theatre Workshop production of Jeremy O'Harris's' Slave Play will transfer to Broadway's Golden Theatre, beginning previews September 10, according to the New York Times. Robert O'Hara's production will open on October 6, and run for 17 weeks.

Casting for the production has not yet been announced.

Slave Play is described as follows: "The old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation — in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems."