Jennifer Lopez to Produce TV Series Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

A new television series based on Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is in the works, according to Variety.

Rachel Shukert (Glow) will write the new adaptation, and serve as executive producer and showrunner. Jennifer Lopez will also serve as executive producer through her company, Nuyorican Productions, which is partnering with Skydance Television and Concord Originals. Casting and production schedule have not yet been revealed.

Based on the classic fairy tale about the orphan girl whose fairy godmother helps her crash a royal ball where she meets and falls in love with a prince, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella was originally written for a television production in 1957, with Julie Andrews in the starring role. The TV musical was remade in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren and 1997 with Brandy (Whitney Houston produced that one, and appeared as the fairy godmother). It finally made its way to the Broadway stage in 2013 in a production starring Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is not to be confused with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, which is ending its London run next month, but is aiming for Broadway next season.