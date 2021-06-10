Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Reopen To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

Emmy winner Jeff Daniels and Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger will reprise their performances as Atticus and Scout Finch when the Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird resumes performances at the Shubert Theatre on October 5.

Adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, the production opened in 2018 and has played to 100 percent capacity or greater since the start of its run, breaking box office records for the venue multiple times over. The production has amassed a total gross of more than $125,000,000 and earned nine. Tony nominations. Full casting is still to be announced.

It was also announced by producer Barry Diller that Orin Wolf has been named Executive Producer of To Kill a Mockingbird, effective immediately. Wolf will oversee all aspects of the production, taking the reigns from lead producer Scott Rudin, who gave up active participation on his various productions after multiple allegations of abuse came to light earlier this year.

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its coast-to-coast national tour on March 27, 2022 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, followed by the official tour opening on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. Emmy winner Richard Thomas will take on the role of Atticus Finch.