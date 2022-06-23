James Vincent Meredith Joins the Cast of The Minutes for Final Four Weeks

James Vincent Meredith will join the cast of Tracy Letts's The Minutes beginning this Saturday, June 24, and will perform through the end of the play's run on July 25. He takes over for K. Todd Freeman in the role of Mr. Blake, a politician with a pet project called "Lincoln Smackdown."

Set on a dark and stormy night during a closed session of the Big Cherry city council, The Minutes takes a cold hard look at local politics in small-town America, and the authoritarian impulse lurking beneath the trappings of democracy. TheaterMania's review praised the play's "brutal, unflinching precision."

Meredith was most recently seen on Broadway in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of The Skin of Our Teeth, in which he starred as Mr. Antrobus. That production ended its run on May 29. Meredith originated the role of Mr. Blake during the world premiere of The Minutes at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre.

In addition to Meredith, the current cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Noah Reid, Jeff Still, and the author, Tracy Letts, as Mayor Superba. Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro directs.