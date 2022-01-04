James Monroe Iglehart to Play Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will step into the role of Billy Flynn in the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago on Monday, January 17, at the Ambassador Theatre. Tom Hewitt is currently playing Flynn, a criminal defense attorney with a flair for showmanship. The role was recently played by Paulo Szot.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the story of two murderesses who leverage their infamy into a career in showbiz — and Billy Flynn is the lawyer who helps them do it, for a hefty fee.

Iglehart has previously appeared on Broadway in Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, and Aladdin, for which he won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie.

The cast of Chicago currently features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony Award winner Jennifer Fouché as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The Broadway revival, which is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. It features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, and sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer.