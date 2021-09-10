Broadway's Is This A Room and Dana H. Announce Full Casts and Creative Teams

Full casting and creative teams have been announced for the Broadway productions of Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, and Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters. The productions will run in rotating repertory at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

Joining previously announced Emily Davis as Reality Winner in the cast of Is This A Room will be Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs as Agent Taylor, and Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans will serve as understudies.

The production reunites the full design team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, sound design by Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos. Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Deirdre O'Connell will reprise her Obie Award-winning performance for the Broadway production of Dana H. Jordan Baker will serve as standby.

The production reunites the full creative team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting design by Paul Toben, audio editing and sound design by Obie Award-winner Mikhail Fiksel, and illusion and lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo. Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Both plays are inspired by true events. Is This A Room is a verbatim dramatization of the interrogation of NSA leaker Reality Winner, while Dana H., which is adapted by Hnath from interviews conducted by Steve Cosson and directed by Les Waters, is the harrowing story of Hnath's mother, a psych ward chaplain held captive in a series of Florida motels by a member of the Aryan brotherhood. The two plays were presented in succession as part of the Vineyard Theatre's 2019-2020 season, with the latter interrupted by the shutdown.

Previews for Is This A Room begin September 24, with an opening night scheduled for October 11. Previews for Dana H. begin October 1, with an opening night scheduled for October 17. The two productions will play alternating performances for a 17-week engagement through January 16, 2022.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and safety protocols may be found here.