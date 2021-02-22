How to Read This Year's Tony-Nominated Best Plays
Get your copies of each play script now.
The Tony nominations were announced in October, and at this point, all but one of the Best Play nominees have been published. If you're still looking to catch up, here's where you can find and purchase all five contenders.
1. Slave Play
Written by Jeremy O. Harris
Published by Theatre Communications Group
Purchase the script of Slave Play here.
2. Grand Horizons
Written by Bess Wohl
Grand Horizons is currently only available as a manuscript from Dramatists Play Service.
Purchase it here.
3. The Inheritance
Written by Matthew Lopez
Published by Faber and Faber
Purchase the script of The Inheritance here.
4. The Sound Inside
Written by Adam Rapp
Published by Theatre Communications Group
Purchase the script of The Sound Inside here.
5. Sea Wall/A Life
Written by Simon Stephens (Sea Wall) and Nick Payne (A Life)
Sea Wall published by Metheun Drama
Purchase the script of Sea Wall here.
Sea Wall/A Life is also available as an audio play featuring stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge.
Purchase the Audible release here.