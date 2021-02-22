How to Read This Year's Tony-Nominated Best Plays

The Tony nominations were announced in October, and at this point, all but one of the Best Play nominees have been published. If you're still looking to catch up, here's where you can find and purchase all five contenders.

James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood in Slave Play

(© Matthew Murphy)

1. Slave Play

Written by Jeremy O. Harris

Published by Theatre Communications Group

Purchase the script of Slave Play here.

Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons

(© Joan Marcus)

2. Grand Horizons

Written by Bess Wohl

Grand Horizons is currently only available as a manuscript from Dramatists Play Service.

Purchase it here.

Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance

(© Matthew Murphy)

3. The Inheritance

Written by Matthew Lopez

Published by Faber and Faber

Purchase the script of The Inheritance here.

Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside

(© Jeremy Daniel)

4. The Sound Inside

Written by Adam Rapp

Published by Theatre Communications Group

Purchase the script of The Sound Inside here.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall/A Life

(© Richard Hubert Smith)

5. Sea Wall/A Life

Written by Simon Stephens (Sea Wall) and Nick Payne (A Life)

Sea Wall published by Metheun Drama

Purchase the script of Sea Wall here.



Sea Wall/A Life is also available as an audio play featuring stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge.

Purchase the Audible release here.