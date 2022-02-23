Show Your House Pride at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will resume its House Pride Nights, dedicating four special Broadway performances to each of the Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

To choose the evening (and house) that's right for you, follow this guide, courtesy of the production: "Ravenclaws, wise, creative, and brimming with wit, will be celebrated on March 23. Hufflepuffs, just, loyal, and unafraid of toil, will be celebrated on March 30. Slytherins, cunning, determined, and ambitious, will be celebrated on April 6. Gryffindors, daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart, will be celebrated on April 13."

Participating ticket buyers will have access to a limited number of $79 orchestra and dress circle seats. The first 100 audience members who arrive early on each Wednesday evening will receive early admission to the theater at 5:30pm with access to concessions, the gift shop, and AR experiences. They will also receive a special gift, and the opportunity to participate in the house pride costume contest. All audience members will additionally receive a house-themed souvenir pin.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The play is set 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione save the wizarding world, and they are now joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

For tickets and more information about House Pride Nights at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, click here.