Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Visit Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Tony winners Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen visited the Broadway production of Freestyle Love Supreme this weekend at the Booth Theatre.

Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren with the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme.

(© Patrick Lewis/StarPix)

The show features Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Bill Sherman, a.k.a. King Sherman; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch; Utkarsh Ambudkar, a.k.a. UTK the INC; Aneesa Folds, a.k.a. Young Nees; Kaila Mullady, a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, and Ian Weinberger on keys. Special guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, Wayne Brady, and Ashley Pérez Flanagan.

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Thomas Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The Broadway run is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale founded the group in 2004.