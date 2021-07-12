Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Moves Up Broadway Return Date

The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopen at the Lyric Theatre a little earlier than expected, with a new return set for November 12 instead of November 16. As previously announced, the previously two-part drama will now be condensed into one evening.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The original two-part event has been "boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America." Further details, including cast, are forthcoming.

The single-evening edition of the show will be presented only in North America, with a premiere at the Curran in San Francisco set for January 11, 2022, and a Canadian premiere in May 2022 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre. Broadway tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 12, 2021. San Francisco tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 21. Productions in Melbourne, London, and Hamburg will continue in the original two-part format.

In a statement, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said"Given the challenges of remounting and running a two-part show in the US on the scale of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the commercial challenges faced by the theatre and tourism industries emerging from the global shutdowns, we are excited to be able to move forward with a new version of the play that allows audiences to enjoy the complete Cursed Child adventure in one sitting eight times a week."

The Tony-winning play's creative team includes Imogen Heap (composer), Steven Hoggett (movement director), Christine Jones (scenic designer), Katrina Lindsay (costume designer), Neil Austin (lighting designer), Gareth Fry (sound designer), Finn Ross and Ash Woodward (co-video designers), and Carole Hancock (hair, wig, and makeup designer).