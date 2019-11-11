Hadestown Is Officially a Hit

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced today that Hadestown, the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical, has become the first musical of the recently concluded 2018-19 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $11.5 million.

Hadestown, which began its Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 22, is written by singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

The cast is led by Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), Tony nominee Amber Gray (Persephone), two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), and Tony nominee Patrick Page (Hades). They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, as well as a chorus of Workers played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The full cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

"Hadestown is a testament to the power of live theater to connect us all," said ead producer Mara Isaacs in a statement. "It started in 2006 as an indie theater project, traveling around New England in a silver-painted school bus and has grown to something that has touched millions of people. As this show has developed, we have welcomed a wonderful group of artists, friends, collaborators, fans, and fellow co-producers to join Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin on this journey. And as we look forward to the upcoming national tour and beyond, I can't help but reflect on Anaïs, jammed into that tiny silver bus with a group of friends, all simply believing in the power of art to change the world."

Hadestown is set to launch a national tour beginning in the Fall of 2020.