Greg Kinnear to Make Broadway Debut as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird

Producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller have announced that Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird starting Tuesday, April 21. Ed Harris will play his final performance in the role on Sunday, April 19.

Directed by Bartlett Sher and adapted from Harper Lee's novel by Aaron Sorkin, To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018 and opened December 13 at the Shubert Theatre. It is now the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history.

In addition to Harris, the current cast includes Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, Liv Rooth as Ms. Stephanie, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy.