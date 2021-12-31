Grease Live! Will Help You Ring in 2022 Like It's 2016

Looking for some New Years Eve entertainment to help tick off the hours 'til midnight? Grease is the word.

Fox's January 2016 production of Grease Live! is now available to stream free on YouTube. It was a few lifetimes ago, but if you can remember, the telecast was a multi-stage extravaganza directed by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail with a screenplay adapted by playwrights Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins. Alex Rudzinski served as television director, alongside a Broadway credentialed creative team featuring David Korins as scenic designer, William Ivey Long as costume designer, Zach Woodlee as choreographer, and Tom Kitt as musical supervisor.

The star-studded cast of Grease Live! featured Aaron Tveit as Danny Zuko and Julianne Hough as Sandy, with Vanessa Hudgens as Betty Rizzo, Carlos Pena Vega as Kenickie, Keke Palmer as Marty, Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchy, Kether Donohue as Jan, David Del Rio as Putzie, Jordan Fisher as Doody, Andrew Call as Sonny, Elle McLemore as Patty Simcox, Noah Robbins as Eugene, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer as Cha-Cha.

The production also included cameos from Ana Gasteyer as Principal McGee, Mario Lopez as Vince Fontaine, Eve Plumb as Mrs. Murdock, Didi Conn as Vi, Wendell Pierce as Coach Calhoun, Joe Jonas and DNCE as Johnny Casino and the Gamblers, and Boyz II Men as Teen Angel.

Six years ago, TheaterMania got a peek behind the scenes during rehearsals for the telecast, so refresh your memory on the making of the production before heading back to Rydell High.

To stream Grease Live!, click here.