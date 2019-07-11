New Grace McLean, David Cale Musicals Are Among Our Critics' Weekly Faves

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

In the Green

Rachael Duddy, Hannah Whitney, Grace McLean, and Ashley Pérez Flanagan star in McLean's new musical In the Green.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

"...[I]t's hard not to admire [Grace] McLean's ambition to expand what the American musical can do and say, especially with her abrupt and unsettling conclusion....McLean leaves us with the lasting impression of a woman who was driven by a divine mission, and who accomplished both great and terrible things in her zeal." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Man in the Iron Mask

David Palmer Brown, Conor M. Hamill, Nicholas Martin-Smith, and Daniel Yaiullo star in Susane Lee's adaptation of The Man in the Iron Mask.

(© Susane Lee)

"In just over 90 minutes, The Man in the Iron Mask manages to convey the spirit and excitement of one of the greatest historical fiction novels ever written." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Rock of Ages

Mitchell Jarvis and the company of Rock of Ages at New World Stages.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"Following in the irreverent footsteps of Mamma Mia!, but expanding its scope beyond just one band, Rock of Ages is a model for what jukebox musicals should be, yet so seldom are." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time

David Cale is the writer and star of We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time.

(© Joan Marcus)

"It is a brutal, honest look at what makes and unmakes a family, and reminds us why we should value the time that we have, since we never know how short it's going to be." Read David Gordon's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Michael Shannon embraces Audra McDonald in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

(© Deen van Meer)

"Frankie and Johnny might at first appear to be a curiosity of the 20th century, but it's actually an enduring portrait of postcoital possibility that has become richer with age — especially as we wake up to the reality that we need to get back to the basics when it comes to communicating with one another." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.