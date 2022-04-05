Go Inside the World of The Little Prince on Broadway

Broadway performances of The Little Prince have begun at the Broadway Theatre, and we were recently given the opportunity to capture select sequences from the high-flying new show, which opens Monday, April 11.

(© Tricia Baron)



Based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the show is described as follows: "After an aviator descends from the sky to find himself in the middle of the desert, he meets the Little Prince, a young hero on an extraordinary adventure. Join the Little Prince on his journey as he meets many fascinating characters who help him learn how to follow his heart."

(© Tricia Baron)



The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Joän Bertrand (The King), William John Banks (The Switchman), Christian Denice (Ensemble), George Sanders (Ensemble), Iris Beaumier (The Narrator Alternate), Pawel Walczewski (The Vain Man & Aviator Tribute Alternate), and Madison Ward (The Snake Alternate).

(© Tricia Baron)



The Little Prince features theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

(© Tricia Baron)



The creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.

(© Tricia Baron)



The show has recently had engagements in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai.