Here Are Some Theater-Related Charities to Donate to on Giving Tuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday, a day on which people are encouraged to donate to their favorite charities. In that spirit, here are some theater-related charities to consider contributing to today. Amid the holiday season, why not take this opportunity to try to make a difference in the lives of Broadway, off-Broadway, and aspiring theater professionals?

The Actors Fund

Founded in 1882, the Actors Fund is a national human services organization that seeks to meet the needs of the entertainment community with a unique understanding of the challenges involved in a life in the arts. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development, and more.

For more information, click here.

A BroaderWay

A BroaderWay is dedicated to offering girls from urban communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities, and striving for personal and social achievement. This is done through various year-round programs, including Camp BroaderWay.

For more information, click here.

Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP)

ASTEP was conceived by Broadway musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students to transform the lives of youth using the most powerful tool they had: their art. Today, ASTEP connects performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the US and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty.

For more information, click here.

Broadway Bridges

An initiative from the Broadway League, Broadway Bridges aims to give every New York City public high school student the chance to see a Broadway show before graduation.

For more information, click here.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, funding the social service work of the Actors Fund and award grants to AIDS service organizations nationwide.

For more information, click here.

Broadway Dreams

Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals.

For more information, click here.

The Lillys

Founded by Julia Jordan, Marsha Norman, and Theresa Rebeck, and named after Lillian Hellman, the Lillys aim to celebrate, support, and advocate for women theater artists by promoting gender parity at all levels of theatrical production.

For more information, click here.