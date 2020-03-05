Girl From the North Country Marks Its Broadway Premiere Tonight

Girl From the North Country celebrates its Broadway opening tonight, March 5, at the Belasco Theatre.

Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan star in Girl From the North Country.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, Girl From the North Country is written and directed by Conor McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.

Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders star in Girl From the North Country on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The musical had its American premiere at the Public Theater in 2018. It had its world premiere at London's Old Vic Theatre in 2017. Girl From the North Country has scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.