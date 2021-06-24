Girl From the North Country Broadway Cast Album to Be Released This Summer

The original Broadway cast recording of Conor McPherson's Girl From the North Country will be released on August 20. The album was recorded on March 9, 2020, just three days before the Covid-19 shutdown began.

Girl From the North Country will include the 22 Bob Dylan songs featured in the production and will be released on the Sony Music/Legacy Recordings label. Producers are Dean Sharenow, Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment. Orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision are by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.

The cast is accompanied by the Marouthas, the show's original Broadway band, including Marco Paguia (Musical Director, piano, harmonium), Andy Stack (Associate Musical Director, guitars), Martha McDonnell (violin, mandolin), and Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), as well as Dean Sharenow (drums, percussion) and Erik Della Penna (harmonica).

The production, which is written and directed by McPherson, is set to reopen on October 13 at the Belasco Theatre.