Frozen Names Lauren Nicole Chapman as Next Princess Anna on Tour

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced that original Broadway cast member Lauren Nicole Chapman will join the North American tour of Frozen as Princess Anna. Chapman begins performances on Thursday, May 19 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI.

Chapman, who has been with Frozen since its pre-Broadway development in 2017, served as a standby for Anna throughout the musical's Broadway run. She made her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots, understudying the role of Lauren.

Chapman joins current tour cast members Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Austin Colby (Hans), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), Jeremy Morse (Weselton), Collin Baja (Sven at certain performances), Evan Strand (Sven at certain performances), Olivia Jones (Young Anna at certain performances), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Elsa at certain performances) and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa at certain performances), and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna at certain performances).

Rounding out the ensemble are Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Based on the hugely popular 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen tells the story of an enchanted queen who goes into self-imposed exile after her magical powers are exposed. The musical features a score by Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez, a book by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford.