Caroline Bowman and Lauren Nicole Chapman to Lead Frozen Tour for 2022-23 Season

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced casting for the 2022-23 season of Frozen's North American tour. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in its upcoming touring year.

Caroline Bowman and Lauren Nicole Chapman will continue to lead the cast as Elsa and Anna, respectively. They will be joined by principal cast members Jeremy Davis as Olaf, Dominic Dorset as Kristoff, Will Savarese as Hans, Evan Duff as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as Sven. Aria Kane and Saheli Khan will alternate as Young Anna, and Mackenzie Mercer and Sydney Elise Russell will alternate as Young Elsa.

Rounding out the touring ensemble will be Alicia Albright, Belinda Allyn, Caelan Creaser, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Natalie Goodin, Tyler Jimenez, Dustin Layton, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Brian Steven Shaw, Caleb Summers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, Natalie Wisdom, and Peli Naomi Woods.

Based on the hugely popular 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen tells the story of an enchanted queen who goes into self-imposed exile after her magical powers are exposed. The musical features a score by Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez, a book by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford.