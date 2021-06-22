Freestyle Love Supreme, American Utopia, Broadway Advocacy Coalition to Receive Special Tonys

Special Tony Awards will be presented to David Byrne's American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Improv hip-hop troupe Freestyle Love Supreme and Byrne's concert production both debuted on Broadway during the 2019-20 season and were not eligible for competitive awards. Both shows will return to Broadway later this year.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. Founded in 2016 by several Black members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, it has since grown into a multidisciplinary organization that unites artists, legal experts, and community advocates to create lasting impact and collaborations on policy issues ranging from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration.

The Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing will host a multi-platform celebration on Sunday, September 26, starting with the actual awards presentation at 7pm ET on Paramount Plus, and a televised concert on CBS at 9pm ET.