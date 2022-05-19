Frank Wildhorn Musical Your Lie in April Celebrates Tokyo World Premiere

Your Lie in April — a new musical with music by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde) and lyrics by Tracy Miller, Carly Robyn Green, and Wildhorn — opened its world-premiere production on May 7 at Tokyo's Nissay Theatre. The production was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Your Lie in April is an adaptation of Naoshi Arakawa's manga of the same title, which was made into a TV anime series in 2014 as well as a hit live-action film in 2016. The story follows a piano prodigy Kosei Arima, who loses the ability to hear the sound of the piano after the death of his mother. This changes one day in April when Kosei, now a high school student, meets a violinist of the same age, Kaori Miyazono. After hearing Kaori's performance at a violin competition, Kosei's world begins to take on colorful hues once again. However, just as Kosei is about to return to the world of music, he discovers that Kaori has a big secret.

The musical stars Yuta Koseki and Tatsunari Kimura as Kosei Arima (double cast), Erika Ikuta as Kaori Miyazono, Fuka Yuzuki as Tsubaki Sawabe, and Koki Mizuta and Takuto Teranishi as Ryota Watari.

Additional creative team members include Jason Howland (arrangements and orchestrations), Riko Sakaguchi (book), and Ikko Ueda (lyrics translation and direction). The show is produced by Toho Co., Ltd. and Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Your Lie in April will run at the Nissay Theatre through Sunday May 29, followed by tour stops in Gunma, Aichi, Hyogo, Toyama, and Fukuoka from June 4-July 3.