Full Casting Set for Camille A. Brown's Broadway Revival of For Colored Girls

Complete casting has been announced for Camille A. Brown's new Broadway revival of of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf at the Booth Theatre. Performances begin April 1, with opening night on April 20.

The company will include Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Okpokwasili and Wailes reprise performances they originated in the 2019 Public Theater production of the play, while Woods served as an understudy.

Brown directs and choreographs the work, which makes her the first Black woman to do those duties on a Broadway production in more than 65 years. Her staging will have set design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and hair design by Cookie Jordan.

The show will feature original music by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby. Deah Love Harriott serves as the Music Director and Tia Allen is the Music Coordinator. The Production Stage Manager is Bernita Robinson and the Assistant Stage Manager is lark hackshaw. The production features casting by Erica Jensen/Calleri Jensen Davis and production supervision by Hudson Theatricals. Christina Franklin serves as the Associate Director and Maleek Washington serves as Associate Choreographer.