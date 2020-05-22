Flashback Friday: Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend With On the Town

It's Memorial Day weekend, so we've decided to flash back to Broadway, circa 2014. Here is rehearsal footage from that year's revival of On the Town, featuring Tony Yazbeck, Clyde Alves, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Megan Fairchild, Elizabeth Stanley, and Alysha Umphress, who previewed the musical numbers "New York, New York," "I Can Cook, Too," "Ya Got Me," and the "Miss Turnstiles" ballet.