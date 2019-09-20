Flashback Friday: Never Forget Eden Espinosa's Brooklyn Belting

This was a good week for fans of Broadway's deep cuts as Brooklyn: The Musical (which ran for only a few months between 2004 and 2005) announced a 15th anniversary reunion concert on October 21, benefiting the Covenant House Foundation.

Tony winner Karen Olivo, who now stars as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Ramona Keller, fresh off a stint as one of the Muses in Disney's Hercules, will reprise their original Broadway performances as Faith and Paradice. But everyone knows the real reason to come to a Brooklyn reunion concert is to hear Eden Espinosa belt her face off to "Once Upon a Time" as the title character.

If you need a refresher, or are just getting acquainted with the wild world of Brooklyn, please enjoy our Flashback Friday.