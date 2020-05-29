Flashback Friday: David Byrne and Company Perform Janelle Monáe's Protest Song "Hell You Talmbout"

At the end of David Byrne's American Utopia, Byrne and company perform a stunning rendition of the protest song "Hell You Talmbout." Written by Janelle Monáe, Deep Cotton, George A. Peters II, Roman GianArthur, and St. Beauty, the song memorializes those killed by racial violence and implores listeners to "say their names." With all that's going on in the world, we thought it fitting to listen to it again, and say their names.