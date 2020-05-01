Flashback Friday: Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, Adam Kantor, and More in The Band's Visit

This we, decided to take a look back at the Broadway production of The Band's Visit. Here are highlights of the production, which starred Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub as Dina and Tewfiq, alongside Etai Benson (Papi), John Cariani (Itzik), Tony winner Ari'el Stachel (Haled), George Abud (Camal), Adam Kantor (Telephone Guy), Andrew Polk (Avrum), Bill Army (Zelger), Rachel Prather (Julia), Jonathan Raviv (Sammy), Sharone Sayegh (Anna), Kristen Sieh (Iris), and Alok Tewari (Simon).

Based on Eran Kolirin's film The Band's Visit, which won the Jury Coup de Couer prize at the Cannes Film Festival, the show tells the story of the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Band, which lands in Israel and is inadvertently sent in the wrong direction. Soon, the band finds itself in a small settlement in the heart of the Negev desert with no transportation going out until morning and no hotel in sight. The musical had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theatre Company.

David Cromer directed the musical, which features a book by Itamar Moses, an original score by David Yazbek, choreography by Patrick McCollum, sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Sarah Laux, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Kai Harada, projections by Maya Ciarrocchi, hair by Charles LaPointe, orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi, and musical supervision by Andrea Grody and Dean Sharenow.