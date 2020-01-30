First Look at Tony Goldwyn in The Inheritance on Broadway

Earlier this month, Tony Goldwyn (last seen on Broadway in Network) joined the cast of The Inheritance at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, replacing John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox. Take a look below at brand-new photos of Goldwyn in his latest Broadway role.

Tony Goldwyn and Kyle Soller in a scene from The Inheritance on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The Inheritance is Matthew Lopez's epic two-part drama inspired by E.M. Forster's Howards End. Directed by Stephen Daldry, the story follows the lives of three generations of gay men and asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and what roles we must play for future generations.

Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and Tony Goldwyn

(© Matthew Murphy)

The Broadway company features West End cast members Andrew Burnap, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller, who received the 2019 Olivier Award for his performance. Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, and Arturo Luís Soria.