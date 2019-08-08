First Look at the Stars of Betrayal on Broadway

The cast of Betrayal met the press today, ahead of their first preview performance at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre on August 14.

The revival of Harold Pinter's classic play features Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold performing the roles they originated earlier this year in London's West End. All four are also making their Broadaway debuts.

Written in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the upcoming Broadway production, which is set to officially open on September 5.