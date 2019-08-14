Fiddler on the Roof Casts the Second Year of Its National Tour

The national tour of Fiddler on the Roof has announced the cast for its second year on the road.

Israeli theater, film, and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov will continue in his performance as Tevye, with additional return performances from Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Ruthy Froch as Hodel and Danny Arnold as Tevye in select cities. The company will also include Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Emma Taylor Schwartz as Shprintze, Carly Post as Bielke, Nick Siccone as Motel, Nic Casaula as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka, and Andrew Hendrick as Constable.

Rounding out the ensemble are Jessica Altchiler, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, Nicholas Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Cam Cote, David Scott Curtis, David Ferguson, Kelly Glyptis, Michael Greenberg, Yochai Greenfeld, Bennett J. Leeds, Sam McLellan, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Alynn Rinah Parola, Gray Randolph, Cassandra Surianello, Brooke Wetterhahn, and Scott Willits.

Performances of the second year of the North American tour will kick off on August 20 in Fort Worth, Texas, and continue on to visit more than 40 cities including Miami, Boston, Houston, and New Orleans.

Written by Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick, this Tony Award-nominated production of Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.