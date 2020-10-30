Eddie Perfect Releases New Album of Beetlejuice Demos and Cut Songs

Ghostlight Records has released the new album Beetlejuice — The Demos! The Demos! The Demos!, a surprise recording of Eddie Perfect's early tracks for his Tony-nominated Beetlejuice score. Buy the album here.

The album features 24 tracks all performed by Perfect, including the pitch demos of "The Whole Being Dead Thing" and "Dead Mom," three cut opening numbers titled "Death's Not Great," "This Hole," and "Gotta Get Outta This House," and original demos of "Say My Name," "Barbara 2.0," "What I Know Now," and more.

Beetlejuice: The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! is accompanied by track-by-track commentary from Eddie Perfect available on Spotify and YouTube telling behind-the-scenes stories of each song, recalling why some were cut, how selections changed in the process of the show's development.

