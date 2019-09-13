Derren Brown: Secret Releases Photos of Broadway Production

Derren Brown: Secret has released photos of the Broadway production, which is currently running at the Cort Theatre. Check out some of the photos below.

Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret

(© Matthew Murphy)

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by O'Connor and Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret began previews September 6 ahead of its opening night this Sunday, September 15. The show is playing a strictly limited engagement through January 4, 2020.

Derren Brown with an audience member in Derren Brown: Secret

(© Matthew Murphy)

Brown, a mentalist and illusionist, first performed Secret at the Atlantic Theatre Company in spring 2017. The Broadway run for the production, which examines the stories and beliefs that guide our lives, is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.