Derren Brown: Secret Releases Photos of Broadway Production
Brown's magic show is currently running at the Cort Theatre.
Derren Brown: Secret has released photos of the Broadway production, which is currently running at the Cort Theatre. Check out some of the photos below.
Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by O'Connor and Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret began previews September 6 ahead of its opening night this Sunday, September 15. The show is playing a strictly limited engagement through January 4, 2020.
Brown, a mentalist and illusionist, first performed Secret at the Atlantic Theatre Company in spring 2017. The Broadway run for the production, which examines the stories and beliefs that guide our lives, is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.
