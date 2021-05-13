Dear Evan Hansen Will Return to Broadway and the Road on in Time for the Holidays

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen will resume its run at the Music Box Theatre on December 11, 2021, five years after its original Broadway opening. Additionally, the third year of the show's North American tour will kick off on December 7, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina, visiting more than 30 cities across the United States and Canada during the 2021-22 season. Tickets are on sale now, with casting for both productions still to be confirmed.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by Michael Greif. The production has choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor.

Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.