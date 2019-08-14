Dear Evan Hansen Announces Updated Rush Policy

Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen has announced that it has updated its rush policies. The musical's new policy, in addition to the $42 digital lottery, now includes standing-room tickets — also priced at $42 — and $69 in-person rush tickets.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen features Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Hansen, Samantha Williams as Alana Beck, Mallory Bechtel as Zoe Murphy, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, Lisa Brescia as Heidi Hansen, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Jared Kleinman, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, and Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy. Michael Lee Brown serves as the Evan Hansen alternate.

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

Michael Greif directs the production at the Music Box Theatre. In 2017, it earned a total of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.