Dear Evan Hansen Announces Returning Cast Members for Broadway and Tour

Casting has been announced for the return of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and on tour.

The Broadway company, once again led by Jordan Fisher, will include all those who were in the show at the time fo the shutdown: Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, as well as Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen. Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano join the company as understudies.

The North American touring company will include Stephen Christopher Anthony, Stephanie La Rochelle, Jessica E. Sherman, Claire Rankin, John Hemphill, Alessandro Costantini, and Ciara Alyse Harris, with Nikhil Saboo joining the company as Connor. They'll be joined by Sam Primack, Alaina Anderson, Matthew Edward Kemp, Mark Quackenbush, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, and Kelsey Venter.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif. The production has choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor.

Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."

The musical returns to Broadway's Music Box Theatre beginning December 11, with the third year of the tour kicking off December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.