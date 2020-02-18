David Byrne's American Utopia to Return to Broadway This Fall

The producers of David Byrne's American Utopia announced that it will return to Broadway's Hudson Theatre September 18 through January 17, 2021, after a recent hit run that ended this past Sunday, February 16. An opening date will be announced later. The encore run will collaborate with the national release of Spike Lee's filmed version of the concert, planned for a release later this year.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which features choreography and musical staging by Annie-B Parson, includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career.

American Utopia opened on Broadway to rave reviews on October 20, 2019, and recouped its initial $4 million investment in mid-December 2019, just 10 weeks after opening.