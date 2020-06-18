Danny Burstein Wins 2020 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award

Winners of the 86th annual Drama League Awards Winners, celebrating the shortened 2019-20 theater season, have been announced. The complete list is as follows:

Distinguished Performance Award

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Inheritance

Outstanding Revival of a Play

A Soldier's Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Little Shop of Horrors

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing

Marianne Elliott

Unique Contribution to the Theatre

Terrence McNally

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater

James Lapine