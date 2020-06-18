TheaterMania Logo
Danny Burstein Wins 2020 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award

The honors were announced June 18.

Danny Burstein in Moulin Rouge!
Winners of the 86th annual Drama League Awards Winners, celebrating the shortened 2019-20 theater season, have been announced. The complete list is as follows:

Distinguished Performance Award
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Production of a Play
The Inheritance

Outstanding Revival of a Play
A Soldier's Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical
Moulin Rouge!

Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Little Shop of Horrors

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing
Marianne Elliott

Unique Contribution to the Theatre
Terrence McNally

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater
James Lapine

