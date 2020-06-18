Danny Burstein Wins 2020 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award
The honors were announced June 18.
Winners of the 86th annual Drama League Awards Winners, celebrating the shortened 2019-20 theater season, have been announced. The complete list is as follows:
Distinguished Performance Award
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Production of a Play
The Inheritance
Outstanding Revival of a Play
A Soldier's Play
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Little Shop of Horrors
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing
Marianne Elliott
Unique Contribution to the Theatre
Terrence McNally
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater
James Lapine
