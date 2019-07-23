Daniel J. Watts, Dawnn Lewis, and More Join Adrienne Warren in Tina on Broadway

Additional casting has been announced for Broadway's upcoming Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The musical will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 12 ahead of a November 7 opening.

Along with the previously announced Adrienne Warren in the title role, Tina will star Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton , Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London. A German production opened last month at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.