Dan Stevens, Mark Addy, and More to Star in Hangmen on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the Broadway transfer of Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning Hangmen, which will begin previews at the Golden Theatre on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Dan Stevens (The Heiress) will play Mooney, the role Johnny Flynn played off-Broadway. The rest of the cast will include Olivier Award nominee Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) as Harry, two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow) as Alice, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Syd, Owen Campbell (Indian Summer) as Clegg, Laurence Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Military Wives) as Shirley, Olivier Award nominee John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint (The Ferryman), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Bill, and John Horton (Anything Goes) as Arthur. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Hangmen is described as follows: "England 1965 — What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit."

Directed by Olivier nominee Matthew Dunster, Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Olivier winner Ian Dickinson.