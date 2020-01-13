TheaterMania Logo
Cynthia Nixon to Direct Broadway Production of Landmark Gay Drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove

Ellen DeGeneres is among the producers.

Cynthia Nixon will direct Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.
Cynthia Nixon will direct the first-ever Broadway production of Jane Chambers's landmark lesbian drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. Additional information about the planned 2020 revival is still to be announced.

Originally produced off-Broadway by the Glines in 1980, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove is widely believed to be one of the first plays to portray the lesbian lifestyle on stage. Set at a lesbian beachside haven, the play follows a group of friends whose annual summer trip is interrupted by the arrival of a straight woman.

The 40th anniversary production will be produced by Harriet Newman Leve, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Wagner.

