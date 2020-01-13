Cynthia Nixon to Direct Broadway Production of Landmark Gay Drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove

Cynthia Nixon will direct the first-ever Broadway production of Jane Chambers's landmark lesbian drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. Additional information about the planned 2020 revival is still to be announced.

Originally produced off-Broadway by the Glines in 1980, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove is widely believed to be one of the first plays to portray the lesbian lifestyle on stage. Set at a lesbian beachside haven, the play follows a group of friends whose annual summer trip is interrupted by the arrival of a straight woman.

The 40th anniversary production will be produced by Harriet Newman Leve, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Wagner.