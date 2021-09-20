Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway Announces Complete Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway run of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 21 ahead of an official opening on December 5. The first rehearsal is today.

Joining Rob McClure, who stars in the title role, are Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Mrs. Doubtfire will also feature Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the story of an out-of-work actor who masquerades as a British nanny in order to spend more time with his children, beyond the terms of his custody agreement. The show had a brief preview period in March 2020 before the pandemic shutdown.

Producer Kevin McCollum commented, "We had three performances when the shutdown came and everyone has been chomping at the bit to bring this hilarious and touching new show back to Broadway."

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp; scenic designer David Korins; costume designer Catherine Zuber; lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg; sound designer Brian Ronan; hair and wig designer David Brian Brown; and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.